Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Ultragate (ULG) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $10,451.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 13,384,282 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.