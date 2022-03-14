Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.35

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.35 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 12698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

