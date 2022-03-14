Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 126,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,494,748 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 547,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

