Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.84

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.84 and last traded at C$27.61, with a volume of 60138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,079.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

