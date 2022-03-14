Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock remained flat at $$64.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

