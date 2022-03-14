Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $69,700.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.10 or 0.06527095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,346.99 or 1.00828915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

