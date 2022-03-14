Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

Unification (FUND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $948,721.53 and $30,075.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

