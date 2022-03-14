Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.95 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,822,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

