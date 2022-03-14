Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $261.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average is $235.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

