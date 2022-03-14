United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.59. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. 507,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

