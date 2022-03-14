Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMGNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.39) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UMGNF opened at $22.20 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17.

