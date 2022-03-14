Universal (NYSE:UVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 127,277 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 4,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

