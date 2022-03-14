Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) vs. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Financial Comparison

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Avnet alerts:

This table compares Avnet and Universal Security Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion 0.21 $193.11 million $4.52 9.02 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.51 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -35.27

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12% Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avnet and Universal Security Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75 Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Volatility and Risk

Avnet has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avnet beats Universal Security Instruments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.