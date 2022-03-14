Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.01

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 36844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Get Upwork alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,904,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Upwork by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.