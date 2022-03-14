USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 237,685 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $17.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.03.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -538.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,616,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

