USDX Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007674 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 188.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.