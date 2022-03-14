V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $53.50 on Monday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

