Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.76 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Vai has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $29,213.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

