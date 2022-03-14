Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX – Get Rating) (NYSE:VRX) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.80. Approximately 1,232,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,382,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.80.
About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX)
See Also
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.