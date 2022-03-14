Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after purchasing an additional 499,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

VLY stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

