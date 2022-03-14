Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.92.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

