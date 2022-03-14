VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 253,250 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.