Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.00

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 6860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

