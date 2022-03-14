Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

