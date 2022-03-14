Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,456 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. 128,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,850. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

