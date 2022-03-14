Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

