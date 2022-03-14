Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,900,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 797.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 682,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,200 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

