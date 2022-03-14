Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $198.78

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.78 and last traded at $199.48, with a volume of 11033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

