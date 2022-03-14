Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

