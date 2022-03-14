Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.67 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

