Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

