Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VTIP stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
