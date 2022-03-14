Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VTIP stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.