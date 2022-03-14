Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $13,441.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00014076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

