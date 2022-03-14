Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target Cut to €32.50

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$31.06 during midday trading on Monday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

