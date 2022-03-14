Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Insider J Bryant Kirkland III Buys 3,250 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50.

VGR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,329. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vector Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vector Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 55,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vector Group by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 53,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

