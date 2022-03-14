Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $907,246.28

Veil (VEIL) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $907,246.28 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00247524 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00130293 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00256984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004096 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

