Velo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Velo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.33 or 0.06540443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,744.22 or 1.00067554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

