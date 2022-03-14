Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Up 41.7% in February

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 395,815 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,624,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 750,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,911 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 682,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VTAQ stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.