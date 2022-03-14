Venus Price Reaches $8.40 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Venus coin can now be bought for $8.40 or 0.00021550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $102.23 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.24 or 1.00011736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00253708 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

