Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.66

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 90594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

