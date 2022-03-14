Verge Market Cap Achieves $148.94 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $148.94 million and $5.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00270365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,117,613 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

