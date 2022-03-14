VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $405,960.53 and $56.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,740,147 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

