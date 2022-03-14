Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright Sells 4,675 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.91 on Monday, reaching $185.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.86.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

