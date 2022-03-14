Veriti Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $24.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $771.00. 784,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,258,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $774.29 billion, a PE ratio of 159.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

