Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 77,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,546,188 shares.The stock last traded at $20.97 and had previously closed at $22.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

