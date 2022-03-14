Verso Token (VSO) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

