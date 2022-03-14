Verso (VSO) One Day Volume Hits $114,305.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Verso has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $114,305.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.06 or 0.06549877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,985.83 or 0.99822754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041206 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.