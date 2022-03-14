Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $24.07. 28,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,352. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,140,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

