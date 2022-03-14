Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.74

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.74 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 10272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $39,762,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $34,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $21,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vicor by 304.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 131,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $13,166,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

