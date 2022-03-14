Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2022 – Victoria’s Secret was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

3/4/2022 – Victoria’s Secret had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $72.00.

2/22/2022 – Victoria’s Secret was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

1/24/2022 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VSCO opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.